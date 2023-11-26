The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (0-5) will visit the UNC Greensboro Spartans (4-2) after losing three consecutive road games. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Gardner-Webb Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Gardner-Webb vs. UNC Greensboro Scoring Comparison

The Runnin' Bulldogs' 58.4 points per game are 7.7 more points than the 50.7 the Spartans allow.

Gardner-Webb is 0-3 when it scores more than 50.7 points.

UNC Greensboro's record is 3-0 when it gives up fewer than 58.4 points.

The Spartans put up 23.0 fewer points per game (68.0) than the Runnin' Bulldogs give up (91.0).

The Spartans shoot 43.3% from the field, 5.6% lower than the Runnin' Bulldogs concede defensively.

Gardner-Webb Leaders

Ashley Hawkins: 13.8 PTS, 5.2 AST, 46.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

13.8 PTS, 5.2 AST, 46.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9) Lauren Bailey: 9.8 PTS, 36.2 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32)

9.8 PTS, 36.2 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32) Micahla Funderburk: 8.8 PTS, 31.8 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (12-for-33)

8.8 PTS, 31.8 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (12-for-33) Nyla Walker: 7.8 PTS, 26.3 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18)

7.8 PTS, 26.3 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18) Grace Pack: 4.8 PTS, 25.8 FG%, 25 3PT% (5-for-20)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Gardner-Webb Schedule