Sunday's game that pits the Duke Blue Devils (3-2) against the North Carolina Central Eagles (3-2) at Cameron Indoor Stadium should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 92-45 in favor of Duke, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on November 26.

In their most recent outing on Sunday, the Blue Devils suffered an 82-79 loss to Stanford.

Duke vs. North Carolina Central Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

Duke vs. North Carolina Central Score Prediction

Prediction: Duke 92, North Carolina Central 45

Duke Schedule Analysis

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Duke is 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 12th-most wins, but also tied for the 24th-most losses.

The Blue Devils have one win against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 37th-most in Division 1.

Duke 2023-24 Best Wins

66-62 on the road over Columbia (No. 92) on November 14

83-53 at home over Richmond (No. 124) on November 6

88-42 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 227) on November 9

Duke Leaders

Oluchi Okananwa: 11.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.8 STL, 51.2 FG%, 50 3PT% (4-for-8)

11.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.8 STL, 51.2 FG%, 50 3PT% (4-for-8) Taina Mair: 11.4 PTS, 2.2 STL, 41.4 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23)

11.4 PTS, 2.2 STL, 41.4 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23) Ashlon Jackson: 12 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (11-for-31)

12 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (11-for-31) Camilla Emsbo: 7.6 PTS, 2.4 BLK, 60 FG%

7.6 PTS, 2.4 BLK, 60 FG% Kennedy Brown: 7.2 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 39.4 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5)

Duke Performance Insights

The Blue Devils outscore opponents by 14.0 points per game (scoring 75.6 points per game to rank 86th in college basketball while allowing 61.6 per contest to rank 151st in college basketball) and have a +70 scoring differential overall.

