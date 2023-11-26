Carolina Panthers receiver Darrell Demont Chark Jr. will face a mediocre pass defense in Week 12 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the Tennessee Titans. The Titans are ranked 21st in terms of passing yards conceded, at 230.8 per game.

Chark has 229 receiving yards on 17 grabs (34 targets), with three TDs, averaging 32.7 yards per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Chark and the Panthers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Chark vs. the Titans

Chark vs the Titans (since 2021): No games

No games Tennessee has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to five opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

10 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Titans this year.

Tennessee has given up at least two TD receptions to two opposing players on the season.

Chark will play against the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this week. The Titans concede 230.8 passing yards per contest.

The Titans' defense ranks seventh in the league with 12 passing TDs allowed so far this season.

Watch Panthers vs Titans on Fubo!

Darrell Demont Chark Jr. Receiving Props vs. the Titans

Receiving Yards: 24.5 (-111)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Chark with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Chark Receiving Insights

Chark has topped his receiving yards prop bet two times in seven games this season.

Chark has 9.0% of his team's target share (34 targets on 378 passing attempts).

He has picked up 6.7 yards per target (229 yards on 34 targets).

Chark has a touchdown catch in three of seven games this year, but no games with more than one.

He has scored three of his team's 13 offensive touchdowns this season (23.1%).

Chark has been targeted four times in the red zone (12.5% of his team's 32 red zone pass attempts).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Chark's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Colts 11/5/2023 Week 9 3 TAR / 2 REC / 9 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 10/29/2023 Week 8 4 TAR / 2 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 10/15/2023 Week 6 6 TAR / 3 REC / 26 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 10/8/2023 Week 5 6 TAR / 3 REC / 42 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 10/1/2023 Week 4 3 TAR / 2 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.