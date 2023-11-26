The Carolina Hurricanes' upcoming contest versus the Columbus Blue Jackets is slated for Sunday at 5:00 PM ET. Will Brady Skjei score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Brady Skjei score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Skjei stats and insights

Skjei has scored in two of 19 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Blue Jackets yet this season.

Skjei has picked up one assist on the power play.

He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 5.7% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets are 28th in goals allowed, giving up 73 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 13.3 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Skjei recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 18:14 Home L 8-2 11/22/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 20:51 Home W 6-3 11/18/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 23:42 Home W 4-2 11/15/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 21:05 Home L 3-1 11/11/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 21:20 Away W 4-0 11/10/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 18:29 Away L 5-2 11/7/2023 Sabres 2 1 1 21:44 Home W 3-2 OT 11/4/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 23:44 Away W 4-3 OT 11/2/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 20:40 Away L 2-1 10/30/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:14 Away W 3-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hurricanes vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.