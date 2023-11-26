The Appalachian State Mountaineers (3-2) take on the Austin Peay Governors (3-3) as 9.5-point favorites on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total is set at 132.5 in the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Appalachian State vs. Austin Peay Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Boone, North Carolina

Boone, North Carolina Venue: George M. Holmes Convocation Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Appalachian State -9.5 132.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Appalachian State Betting Records & Stats

In three of four games this season, Appalachian State and its opponents have combined to total more than 132.5 points.

Appalachian State's contests this year have an average total of 144.6, 12.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Mountaineers are 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

Appalachian State has split the two games it has played as a favorite this season.

The Mountaineers have not entered a game this season as a bigger favorite on the moneyline than the -500 odds on them winning this game.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 83.3% chance of a victory for Appalachian State.

Appalachian State vs. Austin Peay Over/Under Stats

Games Over 132.5 % of Games Over 132.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Appalachian State 3 75% 77.8 146.1 66.8 133.3 140.3 Austin Peay 2 50% 68.3 146.1 66.5 133.3 135

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Appalachian State Insights & Trends

The 77.8 points per game the Mountaineers put up are 11.3 more points than the Governors give up (66.5).

Appalachian State has a 2-2 record against the spread and a 3-2 record overall when scoring more than 66.5 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Appalachian State vs. Austin Peay Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Appalachian State 2-2-0 0-0 3-1-0 Austin Peay 2-2-0 1-0 1-3-0

Appalachian State vs. Austin Peay Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Appalachian State Austin Peay 10-7 Home Record 7-8 6-7 Away Record 1-13 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 7-5-0 Away ATS Record 3-9-0 74.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.7 66.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 60.9 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-7-0 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-6-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.