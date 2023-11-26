Appalachian State vs. Austin Peay November 26 Tickets & Start Time
The Austin Peay Governors (1-1) will play the Appalachian State Mountaineers (1-1) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at George M. Holmes Convocation Center. The game is scheduled to start at 1:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.
Appalachian State vs. Austin Peay Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Appalachian State Top Players (2022-23)
- Donovan Gregory: 12.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- CJ Huntley: 9.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Justin Abson: 6.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.1 BLK
- Terence Harcum: 11.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Xavion Brown: 4.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
Austin Peay Top Players (2022-23)
- Elijah Hutchins-Everett: 11.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Sean Durugordon: 12.4 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Cameron Copeland: 9.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Carlos Paez: 7.8 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Guy Fauntleroy: 6.2 PTS, 1.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
Appalachian State vs. Austin Peay Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Appalachian State Rank
|Appalachian State AVG
|Austin Peay AVG
|Austin Peay Rank
|205th
|70.3
|Points Scored
|66.7
|308th
|37th
|64.6
|Points Allowed
|72.3
|245th
|117th
|32.6
|Rebounds
|28.5
|328th
|246th
|7.8
|Off. Rebounds
|8.4
|195th
|149th
|7.6
|3pt Made
|7.2
|200th
|179th
|13.0
|Assists
|12.5
|221st
|36th
|10.3
|Turnovers
|10.8
|72nd
