The Appalachian State Mountaineers (3-2) take on the Austin Peay Governors (3-3) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023 on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Appalachian State vs. Austin Peay Game Info

  • When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: George M. Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Appalachian State Stats Insights

  • The Mountaineers are shooting 45.2% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 43.7% the Governors allow to opponents.
  • Appalachian State is 2-0 when it shoots better than 43.7% from the field.
  • The Mountaineers are the 14th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Governors rank 185th.
  • The 77.8 points per game the Mountaineers record are 11.3 more points than the Governors allow (66.5).
  • Appalachian State has a 3-2 record when putting up more than 66.5 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Appalachian State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Appalachian State posted 74.9 points per game in home games last year, compared to 66.5 points per game in road games, a difference of 8.4 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Mountaineers ceded 62.2 points per game at home. In road games, they allowed 67.7.
  • When playing at home, Appalachian State made 0.2 more treys per game (7.8) than when playing on the road (7.6). However, it had a lower three-point percentage at home (32.7%) compared to when playing on the road (35.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Appalachian State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 @ Oregon State L 81-71 Gill Coliseum
11/21/2023 UNC Wilmington W 86-56 Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/22/2023 Murray State W 67-57 Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/26/2023 Austin Peay - George M. Holmes Convocation Center
11/29/2023 East Tennessee State - George M. Holmes Convocation Center
12/3/2023 Auburn - George M. Holmes Convocation Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.