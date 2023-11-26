The Appalachian State Mountaineers (3-2) take on the Austin Peay Governors (3-3) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023 on ESPN+.

Appalachian State vs. Austin Peay Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
Where: George M. Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, North Carolina

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Appalachian State Stats Insights

The Mountaineers are shooting 45.2% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 43.7% the Governors allow to opponents.

Appalachian State is 2-0 when it shoots better than 43.7% from the field.

The Mountaineers are the 14th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Governors rank 185th.

The 77.8 points per game the Mountaineers record are 11.3 more points than the Governors allow (66.5).

Appalachian State has a 3-2 record when putting up more than 66.5 points.

Appalachian State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Appalachian State posted 74.9 points per game in home games last year, compared to 66.5 points per game in road games, a difference of 8.4 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Mountaineers ceded 62.2 points per game at home. In road games, they allowed 67.7.

When playing at home, Appalachian State made 0.2 more treys per game (7.8) than when playing on the road (7.6). However, it had a lower three-point percentage at home (32.7%) compared to when playing on the road (35.1%).

Appalachian State Upcoming Schedule