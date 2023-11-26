Adam Thielen Week 12 Preview vs. the Titans
Adam Thielen will be up against the 21st-ranked passing defense in the league when his Carolina Panthers meet the Tennessee Titans in Week 12, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.
Thielen's 76 grabs (on 97 targets) have netted him a team-high 726 yards (72.6 per game) and four TDs this season.
Thielen vs. the Titans
- Thielen vs the Titans (since 2021): No games
- Tennessee has allowed five opposing receivers to pick up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.
- The Titans have allowed 10 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.
- Tennessee has allowed two players to grab at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.
- The Titans yield 230.8 passing yards per game, the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Titans have the No. 7 defense in the NFL in passing TDs allowed, giving up 12 this season (1.2 per game).
Adam Thielen Receiving Props vs. the Titans
- Receiving Yards: 65.5 (-118)
Thielen Receiving Insights
- In seven of 10 games this season, Thielen has eclipsed his prop for receiving yards.
- Thielen has 25.7% of his team's target share (97 targets on 378 passing attempts).
- He has been targeted 97 times, averaging 7.5 yards per target (65th in NFL).
- Thielen has a touchdown catch in four of 10 games this year, but no games with more than one.
- He has four total touchdowns this season (30.8% of his team's 13 offensive TDs).
- With 11 red zone targets, Thielen has been on the receiving end of 34.4% of his team's 32 red zone pass attempts.
Thielen's Recent Performance
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Receiving Stats
|Rushing Stats
|vs. Cowboys
|11/19/2023
|Week 11
|11 TAR / 8 REC / 74 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Bears
|11/9/2023
|Week 10
|10 TAR / 6 REC / 42 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Colts
|11/5/2023
|Week 9
|6 TAR / 5 REC / 29 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Texans
|10/29/2023
|Week 8
|11 TAR / 8 REC / 72 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Dolphins
|10/15/2023
|Week 6
|13 TAR / 11 REC / 115 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
