With the college football season rolling into Week 13, the schedule includes three games that feature teams from the CUSA. To make sure you catch all of the action, see the piece below for details on how to watch.

CUSA Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Florida International Panthers 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Liberty Flames at UTEP Miners 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo) Jacksonville State Gamecocks at New Mexico State Aggies 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

