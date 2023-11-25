Washington vs. Washington State Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, November 25
In the matchup between the Washington Huskies and Washington State Cougars on Saturday, November 25 at 4:00 PM, our projection model expects the Huskies to come away with the victory. Looking for predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.
Washington vs. Washington State Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Washington (-16.5)
|Under (66)
|Washington 40, Washington State 20
Washington Betting Info (2023)
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Huskies' implied win probability is 88.9%.
- The Huskies' record against the spread is 5-5-1.
- In games it has played as 16.5-point favorites or more, Washington has an ATS record of 1-4.
- The Huskies have played 11 games this year and six of them have gone over the total.
- The over/under for this game is 66 points, 4.2 more than the average point total for Washington games this season.
Washington State Betting Info (2023)
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cougars have a 15.4% chance to win.
- The Cougars have a 5-5-0 record against the spread this year.
- Washington State is 1-0 against the spread so far this season when playing as at least 16.5-point underdogs.
- The Cougars have gone over in six of their 10 games with a set total (60%).
- Washington State games this year have averaged a total of 57.7 points, 8.3 fewer than the point total in this matchup.
Huskies vs. Cougars 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Washington
|39.3
|23.2
|40.7
|21.5
|37.6
|25.2
|Washington State
|32.6
|28.5
|33.7
|24.3
|31.4
|33.4
