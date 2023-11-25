The Syracuse Orange (5-6) host the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-7) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 in a matchup between ACC rivals at the JMA Wireless Dome. Wake Forest is a 2-point underdog. The total for this matchup has been set at 43.5 points.

Syracuse is compiling 24.6 points per game on offense (82nd in the FBS), and ranks 47th defensively with 23.1 points allowed per game. Wake Forest ranks 15th-worst in points per game (19.3), but it has been more effective defensively, ranking 68th in the FBS with 26.5 points allowed per contest.

Wake Forest vs. Syracuse Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Location: Syracuse, New York

Syracuse, New York Venue: JMA Wireless Dome

JMA Wireless Dome TV Channel: The CW

Syracuse vs Wake Forest Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Syracuse -2 -110 -110 43.5 -110 -110 -140 +115

Wake Forest Recent Performance

The Demon Deacons are really playing poorly of late offensively, gaining 265 yards per game in their past three games (-114-worst in college football). Defensively, they are allowing 365.3 (74th-ranked).

The Demon Deacons are scoring 11.3 points per game in their past three games (-116-worst in college football), and giving up 31.7 per game (-62-worst).

Wake Forest is -66-worst in the country in passing yards during its past three games (165 per game), and 62nd in passing yards allowed (170).

The Demon Deacons are accumulating 100 rushing yards per game in their past three games (-85-worst in college football), and conceding 195.3 per game (-70-worst).

Over their past three contests, the Demon Deacons have one win against the spread, and are 1-2 overall.

Wake Forest has hit the over twice in its past three contests.

Week 13 ACC Betting Trends

Wake Forest Betting Records & Stats

Wake Forest is 4-6-0 ATS this year.

The Demon Deacons have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 2 points or more this season (in four opportunities).

Wake Forest has gone over in three of their 10 games with a set total (30%).

Wake Forest has been the underdog in six games this season, and it has failed to win any of those contests.

Wake Forest has been at least a +115 moneyline underdog four times this season, but lost all of those games.

Wake Forest Stats Leaders

Mitch Griffis has recored 1,539 passing yards, or 139.9 per game, so far this season. He has completed 59.4% of his passes and has collected nine touchdowns with eight interceptions. He's also chipped in on the ground with 11.6 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner two times.

Demond Claiborne is his team's leading rusher with 137 carries for 586 yards, or 53.3 per game. He's found paydirt five times on the ground, as well.

Justice Ellison has run for 510 yards across 109 carries.

Jahmal Banks has totaled 52 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 563 (51.2 yards per game). He's been targeted 84 times and has three touchdowns.

Taylor Morin has caught 34 passes and compiled 477 receiving yards (43.4 per game) with two touchdowns.

Ke'Shawn Williams' 38 grabs (on 57 targets) have netted him 384 yards (34.9 ypg) and one touchdown.

Jasheen Davis paces the team with seven sacks, and also has eight TFL and 38 tackles.

Dylan Hazen is the team's leading tackler this year. He's picked up 71 tackles, five TFL, and one sack.

DaShawn Jones has a team-leading three interceptions to go along with 35 tackles, one TFL, and three passes defended.

