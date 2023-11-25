Wake Forest vs. Syracuse: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 25
A pair of ACC teams square off when the Syracuse Orange (5-6) and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-7) clash on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at the JMA Wireless Dome. The Orange are favored by 3 points. An over/under of 44.5 points has been set for the contest.
In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Syracuse vs. Wake Forest matchup.
Wake Forest vs. Syracuse Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Channel: The CW
- City: Syracuse, New York
- Venue: JMA Wireless Dome
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Wake Forest vs. Syracuse Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Syracuse Moneyline
|Wake Forest Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Syracuse (-3)
|44.5
|-150
|+125
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Syracuse (-3)
|44.5
|-152
|+126
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 13 Odds
- Texas Tech vs Texas
- Memphis vs Temple
- TCU vs Oklahoma
- Eastern Michigan vs Buffalo
- Penn State vs Michigan State
- Ole Miss vs Mississippi State
- UTSA vs Tulane
- Missouri vs Arkansas
- Miami (FL) vs Boston College
- Oregon State vs Oregon
- Air Force vs Boise State
- Iowa vs Nebraska
Wake Forest vs. Syracuse Betting Trends
- Wake Forest has covered four times in 10 matchups with a spread this year.
- The Demon Deacons have covered the spread twice this season (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.
- Syracuse has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.
- The Orange have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point favorites.
Wake Forest 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the ACC
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.