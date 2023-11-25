The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (1-1) face the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (2-0) at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

UNC Wilmington vs. FGCU Game Information

UNC Wilmington Top Players (2022-23)

  • Trazarien White: 14.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Amari Kelly: 7.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Maleeck Harden-Hayes: 9.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Shykeim Phillips: 8.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Donovan Newby: 8.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

FGCU Top Players (2022-23)

  • Isaiah Thompson: 14.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Zach Anderson: 11.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Chase Johnston: 12.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Caleb Catto: 7.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Andre Weir: 9.2 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.9 BLK

UNC Wilmington vs. FGCU Stat Comparison (2022-23)

FGCU Rank FGCU AVG UNC Wilmington AVG UNC Wilmington Rank
185th 71.3 Points Scored 68.9 249th
153rd 69.4 Points Allowed 64.3 35th
178th 31.8 Rebounds 30.3 264th
215th 8.1 Off. Rebounds 8.4 195th
25th 9.2 3pt Made 6.1 310th
193rd 12.8 Assists 10.7 338th
84th 10.9 Turnovers 11.3 122nd

