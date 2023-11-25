The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (1-5) will be trying to stop a four-game losing skid when hosting the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (4-1) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Alico Arena. It will air at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

UNC Wilmington vs. FGCU Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
  • Where: Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other CAA Games

UNC Wilmington Stats Insights

  • The Seahawks have shot at a 49.1% rate from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points above the 45.2% shooting opponents of the Eagles have averaged.
  • UNC Wilmington is 4-0 when it shoots better than 45.2% from the field.
  • The Seahawks are the 241st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles sit at 97th.
  • The Seahawks' 88.6 points per game are 12.4 more points than the 76.2 the Eagles give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 76.2 points, UNC Wilmington is 4-0.

UNC Wilmington Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, UNC Wilmington put up 75.5 points per game last season, 12.3 more than it averaged away (63.2).
  • The Seahawks gave up fewer points at home (61.0 per game) than on the road (68.4) last season.
  • Beyond the arc, UNC Wilmington sunk fewer treys on the road (5.3 per game) than at home (7.3) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (30.6%) than at home (36.7%) as well.

UNC Wilmington Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 Columbia International W 116-80 Raiford G. Trask Coliseum
11/20/2023 Murray State W 83-81 Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/21/2023 Appalachian State L 86-56 Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/25/2023 @ FGCU - Alico Arena
11/30/2023 @ East Carolina - Minges Coliseum
12/2/2023 @ Kentucky - Rupp Arena

