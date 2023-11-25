The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (5-0) are 3.5-point underdogs as they try to extend a three-game home win streak when they take on the UNC Greensboro Spartans (3-1) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Baha Mar Convention Center. The game airs at 4:30 PM ET on FloHoops. The matchup has an over/under set at 138.5 points.

UNC Greensboro vs. Delaware Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Nassau, Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas Venue: Baha Mar Convention Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under UNC Greensboro -3.5 138.5

UNC Greensboro Betting Records & Stats

In eight of 27 games last season, UNC Greensboro and its opponents combined to score more than 138.5 points.

UNC Greensboro's outings last season had an average of 136.6 points, 1.9 fewer points than this game's over/under.

UNC Greensboro put together a 13-14-0 ATS record last year.

UNC Greensboro won 73.7% of the games last season in which it was favored on the moneyline (14-5).

In games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -165 or shorter, the Spartans went 11-4 (73.3%).

UNC Greensboro has a 62.3% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

UNC Greensboro vs. Delaware Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 138.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 138.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UNC Greensboro 8 29.6% 72.1 141.7 64.5 135.2 133.5 Delaware 18 64.3% 69.6 141.7 70.7 135.2 139.9

Additional UNC Greensboro Insights & Trends

Last year, the Spartans scored 72.1 points per game, only 1.4 more points than the 70.7 the Fightin' Blue Hens gave up.

When UNC Greensboro scored more than 70.7 points last season, it went 10-3 against the spread and 15-1 overall.

UNC Greensboro vs. Delaware Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UNC Greensboro 13-14-0 7-9 12-15-0 Delaware 11-17-0 3-6 15-13-0

UNC Greensboro vs. Delaware Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UNC Greensboro Delaware 11-3 Home Record 10-5 8-6 Away Record 4-10 4-7-0 Home ATS Record 6-7-0 8-5-0 Away ATS Record 3-8-0 76.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.5 70.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.1 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-6-0 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

