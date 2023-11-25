Saturday's contest features the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (5-0) and the UNC Greensboro Spartans (3-1) facing off at Baha Mar Convention Center in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 72-70 victory for Delaware according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 4:30 PM ET on November 25.

The matchup has no line set.

UNC Greensboro vs. Delaware Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Nassau, Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas Venue: Baha Mar Convention Center

UNC Greensboro vs. Delaware Score Prediction

Prediction: Delaware 72, UNC Greensboro 70

Spread & Total Prediction for UNC Greensboro vs. Delaware

Computer Predicted Spread: Delaware (-2.6)

Delaware (-2.6) Computer Predicted Total: 141.8

UNC Greensboro Performance Insights

Last season UNC Greensboro posted 72.1 points per game (166th-ranked in college basketball) and ceded 64.5 points per contest (36th-ranked).

The Spartans grabbed 33.5 boards per game (74th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing 30.1 rebounds per contest (106th-ranked).

Last season UNC Greensboro ranked 75th in college basketball in assists, averaging 14.5 per game.

With 11.3 turnovers per game, the Spartans ranked 122nd in college basketball. They forced 12.7 turnovers per contest, which ranked 119th in college basketball.

The Spartans were 112th in the country with 7.9 three-pointers per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 102nd with a 35.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.

UNC Greensboro ranked 204th in the nation with 7.4 three-pointers allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 67th with a 31.9% shooting percentage allowed from downtown.

UNC Greensboro attempted 34.8 two-pointers per game last season, which accounted for 60.8% of the shots it took (and 68.9% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 22.4 threes per contest, which were 39.2% of its shots (and 31.1% of the team's buckets).

