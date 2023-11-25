The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (5-0) look to extend a three-game home winning streak when hosting the UNC Greensboro Spartans (3-1) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

UNC Greensboro vs. Delaware Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas

Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas TV: FloHoops

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

UNC Greensboro Stats Insights

Last season, the Spartans had a 44.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.4% lower than the 45.0% of shots the Fightin' Blue Hens' opponents knocked down.

UNC Greensboro went 13-0 when it shot higher than 45.0% from the field.

The Spartans were the 74th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Fightin' Blue Hens finished 312th.

Last year, the 72.1 points per game the Spartans scored were only 1.4 more points than the Fightin' Blue Hens gave up (70.7).

When UNC Greensboro put up more than 70.7 points last season, it went 15-1.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UNC Greensboro Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

UNC Greensboro scored 76.1 points per game in home games last year. Away from home, it averaged 70.5 points per contest.

The Spartans ceded 61.9 points per game at home last year, compared to 66.0 when playing on the road.

UNC Greensboro drained 8.4 three-pointers per game with a 36.1% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 0.5 more threes and 0.5% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (7.9 threes per game, 35.6% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UNC Greensboro Upcoming Schedule