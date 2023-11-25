How to Watch UNC Greensboro vs. Delaware on TV or Live Stream - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (5-0) look to extend a three-game home winning streak when hosting the UNC Greensboro Spartans (3-1) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
UNC Greensboro vs. Delaware Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas
- TV: FloHoops
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other SoCon Games
UNC Greensboro Stats Insights
- Last season, the Spartans had a 44.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.4% lower than the 45.0% of shots the Fightin' Blue Hens' opponents knocked down.
- UNC Greensboro went 13-0 when it shot higher than 45.0% from the field.
- The Spartans were the 74th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Fightin' Blue Hens finished 312th.
- Last year, the 72.1 points per game the Spartans scored were only 1.4 more points than the Fightin' Blue Hens gave up (70.7).
- When UNC Greensboro put up more than 70.7 points last season, it went 15-1.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
UNC Greensboro Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- UNC Greensboro scored 76.1 points per game in home games last year. Away from home, it averaged 70.5 points per contest.
- The Spartans ceded 61.9 points per game at home last year, compared to 66.0 when playing on the road.
- UNC Greensboro drained 8.4 three-pointers per game with a 36.1% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 0.5 more threes and 0.5% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (7.9 threes per game, 35.6% three-point percentage).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UNC Greensboro Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Vanderbilt
|L 74-70
|Memorial Gymnasium
|11/17/2023
|@ Arkansas
|W 78-72
|Bud Walton Arena
|11/24/2023
|UMKC
|W 76-64
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/25/2023
|Delaware
|-
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|12/1/2023
|William Peace
|-
|Greensboro Coliseum
|12/7/2023
|Eastern Kentucky
|-
|Greensboro Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.