The Wofford Terriers (2-3) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when visiting the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (2-3) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Bell Centre. This game is at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

UNC Asheville vs. Wofford Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
  • Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big South Games

UNC Asheville Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs make 49.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than the Terriers have allowed to their opponents (46.7%).
  • In games UNC Asheville shoots better than 46.7% from the field, it is 2-0 overall.
  • The Terriers are the 248th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Bulldogs sit at 93rd.
  • The Bulldogs put up 89.2 points per game, just 4.8 more points than the 84.4 the Terriers give up.
  • UNC Asheville has a 2-0 record when scoring more than 84.4 points.

UNC Asheville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively UNC Asheville performed better when playing at home last season, putting up 79.6 points per game, compared to 71.9 per game on the road.
  • When playing at home, the Bulldogs ceded 9.5 fewer points per game (63.4) than in road games (72.9).
  • In home games, UNC Asheville averaged 0.1 fewer three-pointers per game (7.7) than in away games (7.8). However, it had a better three-point percentage at home (42.4%) compared to in road games (37.1%).

UNC Asheville Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 Carolina University W 117-54 Kimmel Arena
11/18/2023 Virginia-Lynchburg W 114-59 Kimmel Arena
11/24/2023 Lipscomb L 86-75 Bell Centre
11/25/2023 Wofford - Bell Centre
11/26/2023 Western Kentucky - Place Bell Arena
12/1/2023 Johnson (TN) - Kimmel Arena

