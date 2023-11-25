The Wofford Terriers (2-3) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when visiting the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (2-3) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Bell Centre. This game is at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UNC Asheville vs. Wofford Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big South Games

UNC Asheville Stats Insights

The Bulldogs make 49.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than the Terriers have allowed to their opponents (46.7%).

In games UNC Asheville shoots better than 46.7% from the field, it is 2-0 overall.

The Terriers are the 248th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Bulldogs sit at 93rd.

The Bulldogs put up 89.2 points per game, just 4.8 more points than the 84.4 the Terriers give up.

UNC Asheville has a 2-0 record when scoring more than 84.4 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UNC Asheville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively UNC Asheville performed better when playing at home last season, putting up 79.6 points per game, compared to 71.9 per game on the road.

When playing at home, the Bulldogs ceded 9.5 fewer points per game (63.4) than in road games (72.9).

In home games, UNC Asheville averaged 0.1 fewer three-pointers per game (7.7) than in away games (7.8). However, it had a better three-point percentage at home (42.4%) compared to in road games (37.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UNC Asheville Upcoming Schedule