Saturday's game features the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (2-3) and the Western Michigan Broncos (1-3) matching up at Coliseo Ruben Rodriguez in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 60-59 win for UNC Asheville according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on November 25.

The Bulldogs' last contest on Friday ended in a 53-51 loss to Morgan State.

UNC Asheville vs. Western Michigan Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Coliseo Ruben Rodriguez in Bayamon, Puerto Rico

UNC Asheville vs. Western Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: UNC Asheville 60, Western Michigan 59

Other Big South Predictions

UNC Asheville Schedule Analysis

Against Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Broncos are 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the 54th-most defeats.

UNC Asheville has tied for the 15th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the country (two).

UNC Asheville Leaders

Jaila Lee: 9.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 36.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)

9.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 36.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8) Lalmani Simmons: 11.0 PTS, 40.8 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)

11.0 PTS, 40.8 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16) Mallory Bruce: 7.8 PTS, 37.1 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)

7.8 PTS, 37.1 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13) McKinley Brooks-Sumpter: 11.3 PTS, 8.3 REB, 34.3 FG%

11.3 PTS, 8.3 REB, 34.3 FG% Jamaya Blanks: 6.8 PTS, 32.1 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10)

UNC Asheville Performance Insights

The Bulldogs score 56.6 points per game (302nd in college basketball) and allow 56.4 (69th in college basketball) for a +1 scoring differential overall.

