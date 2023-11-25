The Wofford Terriers (2-3) are 4.5-point underdogs as they attempt to turn around a three-game losing streak when they visit the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (2-3) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Bell Centre. The contest airs at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total is 153.5 for the matchup.

UNC Asheville vs. Wofford Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Time: 4:30 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Montréal, Quebec

Montréal, Quebec Venue: Bell Centre

Favorite Spread Over/Under UNC Asheville -4.5 153.5

UNC Asheville Betting Records & Stats

UNC Asheville and its opponents have combined to score more than 153.5 points two times this season (in three games).

The average point total in UNC Asheville's outings this year is 165.4, 11.9 more points than this game's over/under.

The Bulldogs are winless against the spread so far this season in three opportunities.

UNC Asheville lost the only game it has played as the favorite this season.

The Bulldogs have not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -225.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for UNC Asheville.

UNC Asheville vs. Wofford Over/Under Stats

Games Over 153.5 % of Games Over 153.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UNC Asheville 2 66.7% 89.2 166.8 76.2 160.6 148.8 Wofford 2 50% 77.6 166.8 84.4 160.6 144.3

Additional UNC Asheville Insights & Trends

The 89.2 points per game the Bulldogs score are just 4.8 more points than the Terriers give up (84.4).

UNC Asheville vs. Wofford Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UNC Asheville 0-3-0 0-0 3-0-0 Wofford 1-3-0 1-1 3-1-0

UNC Asheville vs. Wofford Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UNC Asheville Wofford 13-0 Home Record 12-4 10-6 Away Record 4-11 8-3-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0 7-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-7-0 79.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.9 71.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.5 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-4-0 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

