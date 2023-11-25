The Syracuse Orange (5-6) have an ACC matchup against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-7). For odds and best bets, keep reading.

When and Where is Syracuse vs. Wake Forest?

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: The CW

The CW City: Syracuse, New York

Syracuse, New York Venue: JMA Wireless Dome

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Syracuse 25, Wake Forest 20

Syracuse 25, Wake Forest 20 Syracuse has won three of the four games it was favored on the moneyline this season (75%).

The Orange are 0-1 (winning 66.7% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline favorite of -140 or shorter.

This season, Wake Forest has been listed as the underdog in six games and failed to win any of those contests.

This season, the Demon Deacons have been at least a +115 underdog on the moneyline four times, losing each of those contests.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Orange's implied win probability is 58.3%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Syracuse (-2.5)



Syracuse (-2.5) Against the spread, Syracuse is 3-7-0 this year.

This season, the Orange have just one against the spread win in three games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.

Against the spread, Wake Forest is 4-6-0 this year.

The Demon Deacons have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more four times this year and have covered the spread twice.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (43.5)



Over (43.5) Eight of Syracuse's games this season have gone over Saturday's total of 43.5 points.

In the Wake Forest's 11 games this season, six have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's over/under of 43.5.

Together, the two teams combine for 43.9 points per game, 0.4 points more than the over/under of 43.5 for this matchup.

Splits Tables

Syracuse

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.6 49.5 53.7 Implied Total AVG 30.5 30.2 30.8 ATS Record 3-7-0 2-3-0 1-4-0 Over/Under Record 3-7-0 1-4-0 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-1 2-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-5 1-1 0-4

Wake Forest

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 50.5 51.1 49.9 Implied Total AVG 30.6 29.4 31.8 ATS Record 4-6-0 2-3-0 2-3-0 Over/Under Record 3-6-1 1-3-1 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 1-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-6 0-2 0-4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.