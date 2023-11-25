AAC opponents will do battle when the South Florida Bulls (5-6) face the Charlotte 49ers (3-8) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. In the piece below, we have best bets and tips to help you make informed betting decisions.

When and Where is South Florida vs. Charlotte?

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: South Florida 31, Charlotte 25

South Florida 31, Charlotte 25 South Florida has won 33.3% of the games this season when it was favored on the moneyline (1-2).

The Bulls have played as a moneyline favorite of -275 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

This season, Charlotte has been the underdog 10 times and won two of those games.

This season, the 49ers have been at least a +225 underdog on the moneyline four times, losing each of those contests.

The Bulls have a 73.3% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Charlotte (+7)



Charlotte (+7) South Florida has played 10 games, posting five wins against the spread.

The Bulls have been favored by 7 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Charlotte has six wins against the spread in 10 games this year.

The 49ers have been underdogs by 7 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread every time.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (57)



Under (57) South Florida and its opponents have combined to hit the over on Saturday's total of 57 points seven times this season.

This season, four of Charlotte's games have ended with a score higher than 57 points.

Together, the two teams combine for 47.1 points per game, 9.9 points fewer than the total of 57 for this game.

Splits Tables

South Florida

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 63.5 62.5 64.2 Implied Total AVG 36.5 37.3 36 ATS Record 5-5-0 2-2-0 3-3-0 Over/Under Record 6-4-0 2-2-0 4-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-2 1-1 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-4 1-1 2-3

Charlotte

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 47.9 48.1 47.7 Implied Total AVG 29.5 26.4 32.6 ATS Record 6-4-0 1-4-0 5-0-0 Over/Under Record 5-5-0 3-2-0 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-8 0-5 2-3

