The Clemson Tigers (7-4) and South Carolina Gamecocks (5-6) meet in the 2023 edition of the Palmetto Bowl on Saturday, November 25. The Tigers are favored by 7 points. An over/under of 51.5 points has been set for the contest.

South Carolina vs. Clemson Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

Watch this game on Fubo City: Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium

South Carolina vs. Clemson Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Clemson Moneyline South Carolina Moneyline BetMGM Clemson (-7) 51.5 -300 +240 FanDuel Clemson (-7) 52.5 -265 +215

South Carolina vs. Clemson Betting Trends

South Carolina has compiled a 6-5-0 record against the spread this season.

The Gamecocks have been an underdog by 7 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in two of those contests.

Clemson is 5-5-0 ATS this season.

The Tigers are 4-3 ATS this season when playing as at least 7-point favorites.

South Carolina 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the SEC +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

