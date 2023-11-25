The Richmond Spiders (3-2) play the Queens Royals (3-3) as heavy, 11.5-point favorites on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's over/under is 142.5.

Queens vs. Richmond Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Richmond, Virginia

Venue: Robins Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Richmond -11.5 142.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Royals Betting Records & Stats

Queens and its opponents have scored more than 142.5 combined points twice this season.

Queens' games this year have had a 149-point total on average, 6.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Queens is 1-3-0 against the spread this year.

Queens was defeated in both of the match ups it has played as underdogs this season.

The Royals have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +550 moneyline set for this game.

Queens has an implied victory probability of 15.4% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Queens vs. Richmond Over/Under Stats

Games Over 142.5 % of Games Over 142.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Richmond 2 40% 77 149.2 64 140.8 141.5 Queens 2 50% 72.2 149.2 76.8 140.8 154.8

Additional Queens Insights & Trends

The Royals put up an average of 72.2 points per game, 8.2 more points than the 64 the Spiders give up.

Queens is 1-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when it scores more than 64 points.

Queens vs. Richmond Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Richmond 4-1-0 2-0 2-3-0 Queens 1-3-0 0-0 1-3-0

Queens vs. Richmond Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Richmond Queens 12-4 Home Record 8-5 1-11 Away Record 7-10 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 5-5-0 2-10-0 Away ATS Record 6-8-0 70.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 86.2 68.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.2 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-3-0 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-7-0

