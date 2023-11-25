How to Watch Queens vs. Richmond on TV or Live Stream - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The Queens Royals (3-3) face the Richmond Spiders (3-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Robins Center. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Queens vs. Richmond Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other ASUN Games
- Eastern Michigan vs Central Arkansas (3:45 PM ET | November 25)
- Fairleigh Dickinson vs Jacksonville (4:00 PM ET | November 25)
- UNC Wilmington vs FGCU (4:30 PM ET | November 25)
Queens Stats Insights
- This season, Queens has a 2-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 40.6% from the field.
- The Royals are the 259th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Spiders sit at 342nd.
- The Royals score 8.2 more points per game (72.2) than the Spiders allow (64).
- When it scores more than 64 points, Queens is 3-2.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Queens Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Queens put up 86.2 points per game last season, 14 more than it averaged away (72.2).
- In 2022-23, the Royals gave up 2.5 more points per game at home (77.4) than away (74.9).
- Queens sunk more 3-pointers at home (9.8 per game) than on the road (9.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.6%) than on the road (35%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Queens Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|Fairfield
|W 69-63
|Daskalakis Athletic Center
|11/19/2023
|@ Drexel
|L 62-52
|Daskalakis Athletic Center
|11/22/2023
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|W 97-84
|Curry Arena
|11/25/2023
|@ Richmond
|-
|Robins Center
|11/29/2023
|Gardner-Webb
|-
|Curry Arena
|12/1/2023
|Carolina Christian
|-
|Curry Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.