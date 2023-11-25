The Queens Royals (3-3) face the Richmond Spiders (3-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Robins Center. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Queens vs. Richmond Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Queens Stats Insights

  • This season, Queens has a 2-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 40.6% from the field.
  • The Royals are the 259th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Spiders sit at 342nd.
  • The Royals score 8.2 more points per game (72.2) than the Spiders allow (64).
  • When it scores more than 64 points, Queens is 3-2.

Queens Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Queens put up 86.2 points per game last season, 14 more than it averaged away (72.2).
  • In 2022-23, the Royals gave up 2.5 more points per game at home (77.4) than away (74.9).
  • Queens sunk more 3-pointers at home (9.8 per game) than on the road (9.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.6%) than on the road (35%).

Queens Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/18/2023 Fairfield W 69-63 Daskalakis Athletic Center
11/19/2023 @ Drexel L 62-52 Daskalakis Athletic Center
11/22/2023 Fairleigh Dickinson W 97-84 Curry Arena
11/25/2023 @ Richmond - Robins Center
11/29/2023 Gardner-Webb - Curry Arena
12/1/2023 Carolina Christian - Curry Arena

