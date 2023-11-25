The North Carolina Tar Heels (8-3) and NC State Wolfpack (8-3) will battle in a clash of ACC rivals at Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, North Carolina. We list the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is North Carolina vs. NC State?

  • Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ACC Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Raleigh, North Carolina
  • Venue: Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: NC State 29, North Carolina 26
  • North Carolina has won 75% of the games this season when it was favored on the moneyline (6-2).
  • The Tar Heels have gone 3-2 when they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -140 or shorter (75%).
  • This season, NC State has won three out of the six games in which it has been the underdog.
  • The Wolfpack have a record of when they're set as an underdog of +115 or more by oddsmakers this season.
  • Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Tar Heels' implied win probability is 58.3%.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: NC State (+2.5)
  • In 10 North Carolina games this season, it has five wins against the spread.
  • The Tar Heels have an against the spread record of 5-4 in their nine games when favored by 2.5 points or more so far this season.
  • In 10 games played NC State has recorded five wins against the spread.
  • So far this season, the Wolfpack have been installed as underdogs by a 2.5-point margin or more six times and are 3-2-1 ATS in those matchups.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Under (56)
  • Six of North Carolina's games this season have gone over Saturday's total of 56 points.
  • This season, three of NC State's games have finished with a combined score higher than 56 points.
  • Together, the two teams combine for 63.8 points per game, 7.8 points more than the total of 56 for this matchup.

Splits Tables

North Carolina

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 59.5 58.1 62.8
Implied Total AVG 36.7 37.3 35.3
ATS Record 5-5-0 4-3-0 1-2-0
Over/Under Record 5-5-0 4-3-0 1-2-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 6-2 5-1 1-1
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

NC State

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 46.1 47.9 44.3
Implied Total AVG 26.3 27.2 25.4
ATS Record 5-4-1 3-1-1 2-3-0
Over/Under Record 3-7-0 2-3-0 1-4-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 4-0 1-0 3-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 3-3 2-2 1-1

