Saturday's game at Hertz Arena has the Kansas State Wildcats (5-0) going head to head against the North Carolina Tar Heels (5-0) at 5:00 PM ET (on November 25). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 67-54 win, heavily favoring Kansas State.

In their last matchup on Friday, the Tar Heels earned a 54-51 victory against Vermont.

The Tar Heels head into this contest on the heels of a 54-51 victory against Vermont on Friday. The Wildcats enter this game on the heels of a 77-61 victory over Western Kentucky on Friday. In the Tar Heels' win, Deja Kelly led the way with a team-high 18 points (adding nine rebounds and zero assists). In the Wildcats' win, Serena Sundell led the way with 21 points (adding six rebounds and four assists).

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

North Carolina vs. Kansas State Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

North Carolina vs. Kansas State Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas State 67, North Carolina 54

Top 25 Predictions

North Carolina Schedule Analysis

The Tar Heels have two wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 14th-most in Division 1.

Against Quadrant 4 teams, North Carolina is 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 26th-most wins.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

North Carolina 2023-24 Best Wins

74-70 at home over Davidson (No. 76) on November 12

54-51 over Vermont (No. 162) on November 24

68-39 at home over Elon (No. 259) on November 18

62-32 at home over Hampton (No. 339) on November 15

102-49 at home over Gardner-Webb (No. 349) on November 8

Kansas State Schedule Analysis

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Wildcats are 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 10th-most wins.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Kansas State is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 14th-most wins.

According to the RPI, the Tar Heels have two wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 14th-most in the country.

Kansas State 2023-24 Best Wins

65-58 on the road over Iowa (No. 5/AP Poll) on November 16

75-57 at home over Wisconsin (No. 58) on November 19

77-61 over Western Kentucky (No. 114) on November 24

77-39 on the road over Little Rock (No. 253) on November 11

69-35 at home over Presbyterian (No. 314) on November 6

North Carolina Leaders

Alyssa Ustby: 12.2 PTS, 9.6 REB, 2.2 STL, 1.4 BLK, 44.6 FG%

12.2 PTS, 9.6 REB, 2.2 STL, 1.4 BLK, 44.6 FG% Kelly: 15 PTS, 1.6 STL, 36.4 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)

15 PTS, 1.6 STL, 36.4 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15) Maria Gakdeng: 11.2 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 67.6 FG%

11.2 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 67.6 FG% Indya Nivar: 6.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 30.6 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)

6.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 30.6 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14) Lexi Donarski: 10.6 PTS, 40 FG%, 40 3PT% (12-for-30)

Kansas State Leaders

Ayoka Lee: 20.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.4 BLK, 64.6 FG%

20.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.4 BLK, 64.6 FG% Sundell: 8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.2 BLK, 47.1 FG%, 40 3PT% (4-for-10)

8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.2 BLK, 47.1 FG%, 40 3PT% (4-for-10) Gabby Gregory: 6.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 28.6 FG%, 25 3PT% (7-for-28)

6.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 28.6 FG%, 25 3PT% (7-for-28) Jaelyn Glenn: 6.4 PTS, 2.2 STL, 42.3 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17)

6.4 PTS, 2.2 STL, 42.3 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17) Taryn Sides: 4.4 PTS, 25 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)

North Carolina Performance Insights

The Tar Heels are outscoring opponents by 23.8 points per game with a +119 scoring differential overall. They put up 72 points per game (107th in college basketball) and give up 48.2 per outing (eighth in college basketball).

Kansas State Performance Insights

The Wildcats' +113 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 22.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 72.6 points per game (104th in college basketball) while giving up 50 per contest (18th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.