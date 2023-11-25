Week 13 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in North Carolina
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 4:00 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
In a Week 13 schedule that includes plenty of thrilling matchups, fans from North Carolina should tune in to see the North Carolina Tar Heels versus the NC State Wolfpack.
Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!
Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!
College Football Games to Watch in North Carolina on TV This Week
Pittsburgh Panthers at Duke Blue Devils
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 25
- Venue: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium
- TV Channel: ACCN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Duke (-5)
Tulsa Golden Hurricane at East Carolina Pirates
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 25
- Venue: Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: East Carolina (-3)
Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Syracuse Orange
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 25
- Venue: JMA Wireless Dome
- TV Channel: The CW
- Favorite: Syracuse (-2.5)
North Carolina Central Eagles at Richmond Spiders
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 25
- Venue: E. Claiborne Robins Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs at Mercer Bears
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 25
- Venue: Five Star Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Georgia Southern Eagles at Appalachian State Mountaineers
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 25
- Venue: Kidd Brewer Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Appalachian State (-9.5)
Charlotte 49ers at South Florida Bulls
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 25
- Venue: Raymond James Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: South Florida (-6.5)
North Carolina Tar Heels at NC State Wolfpack
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 25
- Venue: Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium
- TV Channel: ACCN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: North Carolina (-2.5)
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.