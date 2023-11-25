Local College Football Bowl Season TV Schedule & Streaming Info in North Carolina
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
On the 2023 college football postseason slate, fans of schools in North Carolina should have their eyes on the North Carolina Central Eagles versus the Richmond Spiders in the NCAA Division I Championship - First Round.
College Football Games to Watch in North Carolina on TV This Week
North Carolina Central Eagles at Richmond Spiders
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 25
- Venue: E. Claiborne Robins Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs at Mercer Bears
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 25
- Venue: Five Star Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Miami (OH) RedHawks at Appalachian State Mountaineers
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, December 16
- Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Appalachian State (-6.5)
North Carolina Tar Heels at West Virginia Mountaineers
- Time: 5:30 PM ET
- Date: Wednesday, December 27
- Venue: Bank of America Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: West Virginia (-5.5)
No. 19 NC State Wolfpack at Kansas State Wildcats
- Time: 5:45 PM ET
- Date: Thursday, December 28
- Venue: Camping World Stadium
- TV Channel: ACCN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Kansas State (-3)
