On the 2023 college football postseason schedule, fans of schools in North Carolina should have their eyes on the North Carolina Central Eagles versus the Richmond Spiders in the NCAA Division I Championship - First Round.

North Carolina Central Eagles at Richmond Spiders

  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 25
  • Venue: E. Claiborne Robins Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs at Mercer Bears

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 25
  • Venue: Five Star Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

Miami (OH) RedHawks at Appalachian State Mountaineers

  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, December 16
  • Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Appalachian State (-6.5)

North Carolina Tar Heels at West Virginia Mountaineers

  • Time: 5:30 PM ET
  • Date: Wednesday, December 27
  • Venue: Bank of America Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: West Virginia (-5.5)

No. 19 NC State Wolfpack at Kansas State Wildcats

  • Time: 5:45 PM ET
  • Date: Thursday, December 28
  • Venue: Camping World Stadium
  • TV Channel: ACCN
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Kansas State (-3)

