Local College Football Bowl Season TV Schedule & Streaming Info in North Carolina
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The NC State Wolfpack and the Kansas State Wildcats take the field in the Pop-Tarts Bowl for college football postseason competition in 2023, a key matchup featuring the state of North Carolina.
College Football Games to Watch in North Carolina on TV This Week
North Carolina Central Eagles at Richmond Spiders
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 25
- Venue: E. Claiborne Robins Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs at Mercer Bears
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 25
- Venue: Five Star Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Miami (OH) RedHawks at Appalachian State Mountaineers
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, December 16
- Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Appalachian State (-6.5)
North Carolina Tar Heels at West Virginia Mountaineers
- Time: 5:30 PM ET
- Date: Wednesday, December 27
- Venue: Bank of America Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: West Virginia (-6.5)
No. 19 NC State Wolfpack at Kansas State Wildcats
- Time: 5:45 PM ET
- Date: Thursday, December 28
- Venue: Camping World Stadium
- TV Channel: ACCN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Kansas State (-2.5)
