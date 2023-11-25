The North Carolina Central Eagles (9-2) visit the Richmond Spiders (8-3) at E. Claiborne Robins Stadium on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

Richmond is compiling 27.6 points per game on offense, which ranks them 46th in the FCS. On the other side of the ball, the defense ranks 27th, surrendering 21.7 points per game. From an offensive angle, North Carolina Central is posting 376 total yards per game (44th-ranked). It ranks 46th in the FCS on the other side of the ball (335.5 total yards surrendered per game).

North Carolina Central vs. Richmond Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Richmond, Virginia Venue: E. Claiborne Robins Stadium

North Carolina Central vs. Richmond Key Statistics

North Carolina Central Richmond 376 (43rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 333.5 (81st) 335.5 (52nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 343.3 (64th) 162 (41st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 132.8 (78th) 214 (53rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 200.6 (68th) 2 (77th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (49th) 1 (36th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (21st)

North Carolina Central Stats Leaders

Davius Richard has been a dual threat for North Carolina Central this season. He has 1,915 passing yards (174.1 per game) while completing 61% of his passes. He's thrown 20 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 579 yards (52.6 ypg) on 99 carries with 15 rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Latrell Collier, has carried the ball 146 times for 684 yards (62.2 per game) with eight touchdowns. He's also caught 23 passes for 169 yards and one touchdown.

Devin Smith paces his squad with 505 receiving yards on 34 catches with four touchdowns.

Joaquin Davis has caught 33 passes and compiled 404 receiving yards (36.7 per game) with six touchdowns.

Quentin McCall has racked up 278 reciving yards (25.3 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Richmond Stats Leaders

Kyle Wickersham has been a dual threat for Richmond so far this season. He has 1,033 passing yards, completing 74.5% of his passes and recording seven touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's rushed for 332 yards (30.2 ypg) on 84 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Savon Smith has 608 rushing yards on 126 carries with six touchdowns.

Nick DeGennaro's leads his squad with 710 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 55 receptions (out of 57 targets) and scored eight touchdowns.

Jerry Garcia Jr. has hauled in 20 passes while averaging 26.7 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Ja'Vion Griffin has a total of 198 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 13 throws.

