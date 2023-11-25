NC State vs. North Carolina: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 25
The North Carolina Tar Heels (8-3) and their 13th-ranked rushing offense will play the NC State Wolfpack (8-3) and their 17th-ranked run defense on Saturday, November 25, 2023. The Tar Heels are favored by only 2.5 points. An over/under of 54.5 points has been set for the contest.
In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the North Carolina vs. NC State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
NC State vs. North Carolina Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Channel: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Raleigh, North Carolina
- Venue: Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium
Sportsbook Promo Codes
NC State vs. North Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|North Carolina Moneyline
|NC State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|North Carolina (-2.5)
|54.5
|-145
|+120
|FanDuel
|North Carolina (-3)
|55.5
|-150
|+125
NC State vs. North Carolina Betting Trends
- NC State has won five games against the spread this year, failing to cover or pushing five times.
- The Wolfpack are 3-2-1 ATS this season when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.
- North Carolina has covered five times in 10 matchups with a spread this season.
- When playing as at least 2.5-point favorites this season, the Tar Heels have an ATS record of 5-4.
