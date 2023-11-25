The NC State Wolfpack (6-0) will try to extend a six-game win streak when they host the Colorado Buffaloes (6-0) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. The Buffaloes have also won six games in a row.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

NC State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

NC State vs. Colorado Scoring Comparison

  • The Buffaloes' 88.7 points per game are 35.9 more points than the 52.8 the Wolfpack allow to opponents.
  • Colorado has put together a 6-0 record in games it scores more than 52.8 points.
  • NC State is 6-0 when it gives up fewer than 88.7 points.
  • The 82.7 points per game the Wolfpack average are 20.5 more points than the Buffaloes give up (62.2).
  • NC State is 6-0 when scoring more than 62.2 points.
  • When Colorado gives up fewer than 82.7 points, it is 6-0.
  • The Wolfpack are making 47.6% of their shots from the field, 6.6% higher than the Buffaloes allow to opponents (41%).
  • The Buffaloes make 52.7% of their shots from the field, 22.2% higher than the Wolfpack's defensive field-goal percentage.

NC State Leaders

  • Aaronette Vonleh: 18.3 PTS, 70.8 FG%
  • Jaylyn Sherrod: 13.3 PTS, 5.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 50.9 FG%
  • Frida Formann: 12.8 PTS, 2 STL, 48.1 FG%, 40 3PT% (14-for-35)
  • Quay Miller: 9.7 PTS, 38.2 FG%, 36 3PT% (9-for-25)
  • Tameiya Sadler: 7 PTS, 2.7 STL, 48.6 FG%

Colorado Leaders

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NC State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 Rhode Island W 67-58 Reynolds Coliseum
11/23/2023 Kentucky W 84-55 Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
11/24/2023 Cincinnati W 79-45 Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
11/25/2023 Colorado - Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
11/29/2023 Vanderbilt - Reynolds Coliseum
12/3/2023 Illinois State - Reynolds Coliseum

Colorado Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/18/2023 @ SMU W 84-69 Moody Coliseum
11/23/2023 Cincinnati W 77-60 Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
11/24/2023 Kentucky W 96-53 Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
11/25/2023 NC State - Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
11/28/2023 Boston University - CU Events Center
12/2/2023 @ Air Force - Clune Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.