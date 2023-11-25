A pair of streaking squads hit the court when the NC State Wolfpack (6-0) host the Colorado Buffaloes (6-0) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET. The Wolfpack are putting their six-game winning streak on the line versus the Buffaloes, winners of six in a row.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

NC State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Top 25 Games

NC State vs. Colorado Scoring Comparison

The Buffaloes average 35.9 more points per game (88.7) than the Wolfpack allow their opponents to score (52.8).

When it scores more than 52.8 points, Colorado is 6-0.

NC State has a 6-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 88.7 points.

The Wolfpack average 20.5 more points per game (82.7) than the Buffaloes allow (62.2).

When NC State scores more than 62.2 points, it is 6-0.

Colorado has a 6-0 record when allowing fewer than 82.7 points.

The Wolfpack shoot 47.6% from the field, 6.6% higher than the Buffaloes concede defensively.

The Buffaloes' 52.7 shooting percentage from the field is 22.2 higher than the Wolfpack have conceded.

NC State Leaders

Saniya Rivers: 14.2 PTS, 2.5 STL, 50.9 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13)

14.2 PTS, 2.5 STL, 50.9 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13) Aziaha James: 16.8 PTS, 48.6 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (14-for-31)

16.8 PTS, 48.6 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (14-for-31) Madison Hayes: 11.2 PTS, 55.9 FG%, 58.8 3PT% (10-for-17)

11.2 PTS, 55.9 FG%, 58.8 3PT% (10-for-17) Mimi Collins: 10.2 PTS, 51.1 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13)

10.2 PTS, 51.1 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13) Zoe Brooks: 9.8 PTS, 49 FG%

Colorado Leaders

NC State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/19/2023 Rhode Island W 67-58 Reynolds Coliseum 11/23/2023 Kentucky W 84-55 Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center 11/24/2023 Cincinnati W 79-45 Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center 11/25/2023 Colorado - Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center 11/29/2023 Vanderbilt - Reynolds Coliseum 12/3/2023 Illinois State - Reynolds Coliseum

Colorado Schedule