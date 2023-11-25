The UT Arlington Mavericks (0-5) will visit the North Carolina A&T Aggies (3-2) after losing three consecutive road games. It tips at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

N.C. A&T Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: University Credit Union Pavilion in Moraga, California

University Credit Union Pavilion in Moraga, California TV: ESPN+

N.C. A&T vs. UT Arlington Scoring Comparison

The Mavericks score 5.6 more points per game (62.2) than the Aggies give up (56.6).

UT Arlington has put together a 0-5 record in games it scores more than 56.6 points.

N.C. A&T's record is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 62.2 points.

The Aggies put up 70.0 points per game, 13.4 fewer points than the 83.4 the Mavericks give up.

This season the Aggies are shooting 42.8% from the field, 4.3% lower than the Mavericks give up.

The Mavericks make 36.2% of their shots from the field, 2.5% higher than the Aggies' defensive field-goal percentage.

N.C. A&T Leaders

Maleia Bracone: 10.6 PTS, 2.2 STL, 36.0 FG%, 29.0 3PT% (9-for-31)

10.6 PTS, 2.2 STL, 36.0 FG%, 29.0 3PT% (9-for-31) Chaniya Clark: 12.6 PTS, 8.2 REB, 53.2 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)

12.6 PTS, 8.2 REB, 53.2 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8) Jordyn Dorsey: 12.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 42.6 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (8-for-16)

12.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 42.6 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (8-for-16) D'Mya Tucker: 12.6 PTS, 41.7 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16)

12.6 PTS, 41.7 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16) Nyah Willis: 6.4 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)

