The North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-5) are heavy underdogs (+22.5) as they attempt to break a five-game losing streak when they visit the Samford Bulldogs (4-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Pete Hanna Center. The contest airs on ESPN+. The over/under in the matchup is set at 158.5.

N.C. A&T vs. Samford Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023

3:00 PM ET

ESPN+

Birmingham, Alabama

Pete Hanna Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Samford -22.5 158.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Aggies Betting Records & Stats

N.C. A&T's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 158.5 points in three of five outings.

The average over/under for N.C. A&T's outings this season is 157.0, 1.5 fewer points than this game's point total.

N.C. A&T are 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

Samford (1-4-0 ATS) has covered the spread 20% of the time, 20% less often than N.C. A&T (2-3-0) this year.

N.C. A&T vs. Samford Over/Under Stats

Games Over 158.5 % of Games Over 158.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Samford 2 40% 78.8 144.2 72.5 164.1 148.9 N.C. A&T 3 60% 65.4 144.2 91.6 164.1 138.5

Additional N.C. A&T Insights & Trends

The Aggies score an average of 65.4 points per game, 7.1 fewer points than the 72.5 the Bulldogs give up.

When it scores more than 72.5 points, N.C. A&T is 1-2 against the spread and 0-3 overall.

N.C. A&T vs. Samford Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 22.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Samford 1-4-0 0-0 3-2-0 N.C. A&T 2-3-0 1-1 4-1-0

N.C. A&T vs. Samford Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Samford N.C. A&T 13-3 Home Record 8-5 8-7 Away Record 4-10 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 5-4-0 8-5-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 81.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.6 75.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.6 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-7-0 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-3-0

