The Samford Bulldogs (4-2) aim to continue a four-game winning streak when they host the North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-5) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Pete Hanna Center. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

N.C. A&T vs. Samford Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama

Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other CAA Games

N.C. A&T Stats Insights

The Aggies' 35.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.6 percentage points lower than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (41.8%).

The Aggies are the 362nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs sit at 68th.

The Aggies score an average of 65.4 points per game, 7.1 fewer points than the 72.5 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.

N.C. A&T has put together a 0-3 record in games it scores more than 72.5 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

N.C. A&T Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

N.C. A&T scored more points at home (74.6 per game) than on the road (68.6) last season.

The Aggies conceded 66.2 points per game at home last season, and 81.3 away.

At home, N.C. A&T knocked down 9.2 3-pointers per game last season, 2.5 more than it averaged on the road (6.7). N.C. A&T's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (34.6%) than away (30.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

N.C. A&T Upcoming Schedule