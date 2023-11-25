The Samford Bulldogs (4-2) aim to continue a four-game winning streak when they host the North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-5) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Pete Hanna Center. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

N.C. A&T vs. Samford Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other CAA Games

N.C. A&T Stats Insights

  • The Aggies' 35.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.6 percentage points lower than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (41.8%).
  • The Aggies are the 362nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs sit at 68th.
  • The Aggies score an average of 65.4 points per game, 7.1 fewer points than the 72.5 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
  • N.C. A&T has put together a 0-3 record in games it scores more than 72.5 points.

N.C. A&T Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • N.C. A&T scored more points at home (74.6 per game) than on the road (68.6) last season.
  • The Aggies conceded 66.2 points per game at home last season, and 81.3 away.
  • At home, N.C. A&T knocked down 9.2 3-pointers per game last season, 2.5 more than it averaged on the road (6.7). N.C. A&T's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (34.6%) than away (30.7%).

N.C. A&T Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 @ Virginia L 80-51 John Paul Jones Arena
11/22/2023 Merrimack L 96-73 Pete Hanna Center
11/24/2023 Alabama State L 88-73 Pete Hanna Center
11/25/2023 @ Samford - Pete Hanna Center
12/2/2023 Citadel - Corbett Sports Center
12/8/2023 @ High Point - Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena

