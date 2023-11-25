How to Watch N.C. A&T vs. Samford on TV or Live Stream - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 9:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Samford Bulldogs (4-2) aim to continue a four-game winning streak when they host the North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-5) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Pete Hanna Center. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
N.C. A&T vs. Samford Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other CAA Games
- Northeastern vs Princeton (2:00 PM ET | November 25)
- UMBC vs William & Mary (2:00 PM ET | November 25)
N.C. A&T Stats Insights
- The Aggies' 35.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.6 percentage points lower than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (41.8%).
- The Aggies are the 362nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs sit at 68th.
- The Aggies score an average of 65.4 points per game, 7.1 fewer points than the 72.5 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
- N.C. A&T has put together a 0-3 record in games it scores more than 72.5 points.
N.C. A&T Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- N.C. A&T scored more points at home (74.6 per game) than on the road (68.6) last season.
- The Aggies conceded 66.2 points per game at home last season, and 81.3 away.
- At home, N.C. A&T knocked down 9.2 3-pointers per game last season, 2.5 more than it averaged on the road (6.7). N.C. A&T's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (34.6%) than away (30.7%).
N.C. A&T Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Virginia
|L 80-51
|John Paul Jones Arena
|11/22/2023
|Merrimack
|L 96-73
|Pete Hanna Center
|11/24/2023
|Alabama State
|L 88-73
|Pete Hanna Center
|11/25/2023
|@ Samford
|-
|Pete Hanna Center
|12/2/2023
|Citadel
|-
|Corbett Sports Center
|12/8/2023
|@ High Point
|-
|Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
