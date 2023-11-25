Want to learn how to watch high school basketball games in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina today? We have what you need below.

Mecklenburg County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Covenant Day School at Julius Chambers High School

Game Time: 12:00 AM ET on November 24

12:00 AM ET on November 24 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Hickory Ridge High School at William Amos Hough High School

Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on November 25

1:30 PM ET on November 25 Location: Cornelius, NC

Cornelius, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Gaston Christian School at Rocky River High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on November 25

3:00 PM ET on November 25 Location: Mint Hill, NC

Mint Hill, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

South Mecklenburg High School at Lake Norman High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on November 25

3:00 PM ET on November 25 Location: Mooresville, NC

Mooresville, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Gaston Day School at Ardrey Kell High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 25

6:00 PM ET on November 25 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Central Cabarrus High School at Carmel Christian School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 25

6:00 PM ET on November 25 Location: Matthews, NC

Matthews, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Mallard Creek High School at West Forsyth High School

Game Time: 6:15 PM ET on November 25

6:15 PM ET on November 25 Location: Winston-Salem, NC

Winston-Salem, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

