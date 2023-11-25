There is high school basketball competition in Iredell County, North Carolina today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available below.

Iredell County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Hickory Ridge High School at Lake Norman High School

Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on November 25

1:30 PM ET on November 25 Location: Mooresville, NC

Mooresville, NC Conference: Greater Metro 4A

Greater Metro 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

South Mecklenburg High School at Lake Norman High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on November 25

3:00 PM ET on November 25 Location: Mooresville, NC

Mooresville, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Central Cabarrus High School at Lake Norman High School