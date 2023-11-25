The High Point Panthers (3-3) will visit the Arizona State Sun Devils (5-2) after losing three road games in a row. It begins at 5:45 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

High Point Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 5:45 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 5:45 PM ET Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other Big South Games

High Point vs. Arizona State Scoring Comparison

The Panthers score an average of 60.7 points per game, only 0.6 fewer points than the 61.3 the Sun Devils give up.

High Point is 2-0 when it scores more than 61.3 points.

Arizona State is 3-0 when it gives up fewer than 60.7 points.

The Sun Devils average 67.0 points per game, just 3.2 fewer points than the 70.2 the Panthers allow.

Arizona State is 3-0 when scoring more than 70.2 points.

High Point is 3-1 when giving up fewer than 67.0 points.

The Sun Devils are making 41.0% of their shots from the field, 3.4% higher than the Panthers allow to opponents (37.6%).

The Panthers' 38.1 shooting percentage from the field is 2.5 higher than the Sun Devils have given up.

High Point Leaders

Lauren Bevis: 15.5 PTS, 43.1 FG%, 34.9 3PT% (15-for-43)

15.5 PTS, 43.1 FG%, 34.9 3PT% (15-for-43) Nakyah Terrell: 9.8 PTS, 46.0 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17)

9.8 PTS, 46.0 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17) Callie Scheier: 5.2 PTS, 25.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)

5.2 PTS, 25.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14) Bukky Akinsola: 6.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 33.3 FG%

6.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 33.3 FG% Amaria McNear: 5.7 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 44.4 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (4-for-8)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

High Point Schedule