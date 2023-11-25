Saturday's contest between the Arizona State Sun Devils (5-2) and the High Point Panthers (3-3) at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 72-56 and heavily favors Arizona State to take home the win. Tipoff is at 5:45 PM ET on November 25.

The Panthers fell in their most recent matchup 101-39 against Texas on Friday.

High Point vs. Arizona State Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 5:45 PM ET

Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

High Point vs. Arizona State Score Prediction

Prediction: Arizona State 72, High Point 56

Other Big South Predictions

High Point Schedule Analysis

Against the Stetson Hatters on November 14, the Panthers registered their signature win of the season, a 59-54 home victory.

The Panthers have two losses against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 13th-most in the nation.

Based on the RPI, the Sun Devils have three wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the second-most in Division 1.

High Point 2023-24 Best Wins

59-54 at home over Stetson (No. 301) on November 14

80-64 at home over Wofford (No. 303) on November 17

High Point Leaders

Lauren Bevis: 15.5 PTS, 43.1 FG%, 34.9 3PT% (15-for-43)

15.5 PTS, 43.1 FG%, 34.9 3PT% (15-for-43) Nakyah Terrell: 9.8 PTS, 46 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17)

9.8 PTS, 46 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17) Callie Scheier: 5.2 PTS, 25.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)

5.2 PTS, 25.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14) Bukky Akinsola: 6.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 33.3 FG%

6.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 33.3 FG% Amaria McNear: 5.7 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 44.4 FG%, 50 3PT% (4-for-8)

High Point Performance Insights

The Panthers are being outscored by 9.5 points per game, with a -57 scoring differential overall. They put up 60.7 points per game (262nd in college basketball), and allow 70.2 per contest (274th in college basketball).

