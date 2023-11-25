The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (7-4) visit the Mercer Bears (8-3) at Five Star Stadium on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

Mercer is totaling 27.3 points per game on offense (49th in the FCS), and ranks 38th defensively with 23.9 points allowed per game. In terms of total offense, Gardner-Webb ranks 74th in the FCS (343.2 total yards per game) and 49th on defense (337.5 total yards allowed per game).

Gardner-Webb vs. Mercer Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Macon, Georgia

Macon, Georgia Venue: Five Star Stadium

Gardner-Webb vs. Mercer Key Statistics

Gardner-Webb Mercer 343.2 (66th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 340.8 (70th) 337.5 (55th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 330.5 (49th) 163.5 (37th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 151.5 (60th) 179.7 (90th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 189.3 (76th) 8 (128th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (103rd) 1 (36th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (36th)

Gardner-Webb Stats Leaders

Jaylen King has put up 992 passing yards, or 90.2 per game, so far this season. He has completed 52.8% of his passes and has recorded 10 touchdowns with five interceptions. He's also chipped in on the ground with 29.7 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner four times.

Narii Gaither's team-high 675 rushing yards have come on 139 carries, with two touchdowns. He also leads the team with 259 receiving yards (23.5 per game) on 27 catches with four touchdowns.

Jayden Brown has run for 636 yards across 109 carries, scoring five touchdowns. He's chipped in with 14 catches for 244 yards and five touchdowns.

Ephraim Floyd paces his squad with 368 receiving yards on 34 receptions with one touchdown.

Karim Page has 34 receptions (on 44 targets) for a total of 326 yards (29.6 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Mercer Stats Leaders

Carter Peevy leads Mercer with 2,078 yards (188.9 ypg) on 171-of-255 passing with 11 touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He also has 269 rushing yards on 105 carries while scoring 10 touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Al Wooten II, has carried the ball 130 times for 639 yards (58.1 per game) and six touchdowns. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 119 receiving yards on 12 catches with two touchdowns through the air.

Ty James has hauled in 55 catches for 1,029 yards (93.5 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone seven times as a receiver.

Devron Harper has hauled in 48 passes while averaging 44.2 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

