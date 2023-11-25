Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Forsyth County, North Carolina today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.

Forsyth County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Lee County High School at Reynolds High School - Winston-Salem

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 25

Location: Winston-Salem, NC

How to Stream: Watch Here

Southern Guilford High School at East Forsyth High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on November 25

Location: Winston-Salem, NC

How to Stream: Watch Here

Mallard Creek High School at West Forsyth High School