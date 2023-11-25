The East Carolina Pirates (2-9) are 3-point favorites when they host the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (3-8) in conference play on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. The game has a 44.5-point over/under.

East Carolina ranks third-worst in total offense (263.5 yards per game), but has played a little better on defense, ranking 32nd with 330.5 yards allowed per game. Tulsa's defense has been a bottom-25 unit in scoring defense this season, conceding 34.5 points per game, which ranks 12th-worst in the FBS. On offense, it ranks 95th with 22.9 points per contest.

East Carolina vs. Tulsa Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Location: Greenville, North Carolina

Greenville, North Carolina Venue: Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium

Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

East Carolina vs Tulsa Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline East Carolina -3 -115 -105 44.5 -110 -110 -165 +135

East Carolina Recent Performance

Over the last three contests, the Pirates have been bottom-25 in total offense with 204.7 total yards per game (-119-worst) and top-25 in total defense with 272 total yards surrendered per game (18th-best).

From a defensive standpoint, the Pirates have been top-25 over the last three contests with 10 points allowed per game (ninth-best). They haven't fared as well on the offensive side of the ball, with 10.7 points per game (-120-worst).

The last three games have seen East Carolina's passing offense fail to produce, ranking -96-worst in the FBS in passing yards (143.7 per game). It ranks 39th on defense (155.3 passing yards allowed per game).

The Pirates have been a bottom-25 rushing offense over their last three games, putting up 61 rushing yards per game over that stretch (-120-worst). They've been more successful on the other side of the ball, giving up 116.7 rushing yards per contest (74th-ranked).

The Pirates have covered the spread twice and are 1-2 overall in their last three contests.

East Carolina has not hit the over in its past three contests.

Week 13 AAC Betting Trends

East Carolina Betting Records & Stats

East Carolina has a 5-6-0 record against the spread this season.

The Pirates have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

The teams have hit the over in three of East Carolina's 11 games with a set total.

East Carolina has been listed as the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.

East Carolina has played as a moneyline favorite of -165 or shorter in only two games this season, and it split 1-1.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Pirates a 62.3% chance to win.

East Carolina Stats Leaders

Alex Flinn has thrown for 1,374 yards (124.9 ypg) to lead East Carolina, completing 54% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes compared to 10 interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 127 rushing yards on 86 carries.

The team's top rusher, Rahjai Harris, has carried the ball 108 times for 340 yards (30.9 per game), scoring four times.

This season, Mason Garcia has carried the ball 50 times for 227 yards (20.6 per game) and two touchdowns.

Chase Sowell's team-high 514 yards as a receiver have come on 42 catches (out of 74 targets) with one touchdown.

Jaylen Johnson has put together a 447-yard season so far with one touchdown, hauling in 42 passes on 74 targets.

Jsi Hatfield has racked up 25 catches for 296 yards, an average of 26.9 yards per game.

Chad Stephens leads the team with 3.5 sacks, and also has eight TFL and 35 tackles.

Julius Wood has been all over the field, leading the team in both tackles and interceptions. He has 75 tackles, three TFL, and two interceptions so far.

