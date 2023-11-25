A pair of AAC teams square off when the East Carolina Pirates (2-9) and the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (3-8) clash on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. The Pirates are favored by 3 points. The over/under for the outing is 44.5 points.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the East Carolina vs. Tulsa matchup.

East Carolina vs. Tulsa Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Greenville, North Carolina

Greenville, North Carolina Venue: Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

East Carolina vs. Tulsa Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total East Carolina Moneyline Tulsa Moneyline BetMGM East Carolina (-3) 44.5 -155 +130 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel East Carolina (-3.5) 44.5 -162 +134 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 13 Odds

East Carolina vs. Tulsa Betting Trends

East Carolina has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

The Pirates have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

Tulsa has put together a 4-6-1 ATS record so far this year.

The Golden Hurricane have been an underdog by 3 points or more six times this year, and covered the spread in three of those contests.

East Carolina 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the AAC +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

