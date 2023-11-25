The East Carolina Pirates (2-9) and the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (3-8) play on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium in a battle of AAC opponents.

East Carolina ranks third-worst in scoring offense (16.5 points per game), but has been slightly better on defense, ranking 40th with 21.8 points allowed per contest. Tulsa's defense has been a bottom-25 unit in scoring defense this season, conceding 34.5 points per game, which ranks 12th-worst in the FBS. Offensively, it ranks 94th with 22.9 points per contest.

East Carolina vs. Tulsa Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Greenville, North Carolina Venue: Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium

East Carolina vs. Tulsa Key Statistics

East Carolina Tulsa 263.5 (132nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 380.1 (74th) 330.5 (29th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 447.9 (125th) 101.4 (120th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 183.8 (30th) 162.1 (122nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 196.3 (99th) 16 (71st) Turnovers (Rank) 23 (128th) 15 (64th) Takeaways (Rank) 16 (58th)

East Carolina Stats Leaders

Alex Flinn has thrown for 1,374 yards (124.9 ypg) to lead East Carolina, completing 54% of his passes and recording four touchdown passes compared to 10 interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 127 rushing yards on 86 carries.

Rahjai Harris has 340 rushing yards on 108 carries with four touchdowns.

Mason Garcia has carried the ball 50 times for 227 yards (20.6 per game) and two touchdowns.

Chase Sowell's leads his squad with 514 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 42 catches (out of 74 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Jaylen Johnson has caught 42 passes for 447 yards (40.6 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Jsi Hatfield has been the target of 55 passes and compiled 25 grabs for 296 yards, an average of 26.9 yards per contest.

Tulsa Stats Leaders

Cardell Williams has racked up 1,149 yards (104.5 per game) while completing 59.8% of his passes and tossing 10 touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season. He's also run for 200 yards with five touchdowns.

Anthony Watkins has run for 783 yards on 179 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground.

Bill Jackson has run for 398 yards across 82 carries.

Kamdyn Benjamin paces his team with 584 receiving yards on 41 catches with five touchdowns.

Devan Williams has 29 receptions (on 51 targets) for a total of 399 yards (36.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Carl Chester has racked up 347 reciving yards (31.5 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

