The George Mason Patriots (4-1) host the East Carolina Pirates (4-2) after winning three straight home games. The Patriots are favored by 6.5 points in the matchup, which starts at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. The matchup has an over/under of 139.5 points.

East Carolina vs. George Mason Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Fairfax, Virginia

Fairfax, Virginia Venue: EagleBank Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under George Mason -6.5 139.5

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

Every game East Carolina has played this season has gone over 139.5 combined points scored.

East Carolina's games this year have had a 154.8-point total on average, 15.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

East Carolina has covered the spread twice in five opportunities this season.

East Carolina has yet to play a game this season while listed as the underdog.

The Pirates have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +220 moneyline set for this game.

East Carolina has an implied victory probability of 31.2% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

East Carolina vs. George Mason Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total George Mason 1 33.3% 70.2 152.2 62.8 135.6 137.8 East Carolina 5 100% 82 152.2 72.8 135.6 144.5

Additional East Carolina Insights & Trends

The Pirates' 82 points per game are 19.2 more points than the 62.8 the Patriots give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 62.8 points, East Carolina is 2-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

East Carolina vs. George Mason Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) George Mason 2-1-0 1-0 1-2-0 East Carolina 2-3-0 0-0 4-1-0

East Carolina vs. George Mason Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

George Mason East Carolina 14-2 Home Record 10-6 4-7 Away Record 2-9 9-6-0 Home ATS Record 10-5-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 74.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.2 64.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-5-0 3-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-7-0

