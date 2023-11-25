AAC foes will meet when the East Carolina Pirates (2-9) meet the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (3-8). Keep scrolling for a look at the odds and best bets for this game.

When and Where is East Carolina vs. Tulsa?

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Greenville, North Carolina

Greenville, North Carolina Venue: Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: East Carolina 28, Tulsa 20

East Carolina 28, Tulsa 20 East Carolina has been the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.

The Pirates have played as a moneyline favorite of -165 or shorter in just two games this season, and they split 1-1.

Tulsa has entered the game as an underdog seven times this season and won once.

The Golden Hurricane have entered six games this season as the underdog by +135 or more and are in those contests.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Pirates have an implied win probability of 62.3%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: East Carolina (-3)



East Carolina (-3) East Carolina has played 11 games, posting five wins against the spread.

This season, the Pirates have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 3 points or more.

In Tulsa's 11 games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

The Golden Hurricane have been underdogs by 3 points or more six times this year and are 3-2-1 ATS in those games.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (44.5)



Over (44.5) East Carolina and its opponents have combined to score more than 44.5 points in a game just twice this season.

There have been nine Tulsa games that have finished with a combined score higher than 44.5 points this season.

The total for the game of 44.5 is 5.1 points more than the combined points per game averages for East Carolina (16.5 points per game) and Tulsa (22.9 points per game).

Splits Tables

East Carolina

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 45.3 45.7 45 Implied Total AVG 28.6 28.2 29 ATS Record 5-6-0 2-3-0 3-3-0 Over/Under Record 3-8-0 1-4-0 2-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-8 0-3 1-5

Tulsa

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 56.8 56.7 56.9 Implied Total AVG 36.2 35.5 37 ATS Record 4-6-1 1-5-0 3-1-1 Over/Under Record 4-7-0 3-3-0 1-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-2 1-2 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-6 0-2 1-4

