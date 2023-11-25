Saturday's game features the George Mason Patriots (4-1) and the East Carolina Pirates (4-2) facing off at EagleBank Arena in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 80-64 victory for heavily favored George Mason according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on November 25.

There is no line set for the matchup.

East Carolina vs. George Mason Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Fairfax, Virginia

Fairfax, Virginia Venue: EagleBank Arena

East Carolina vs. George Mason Score Prediction

Prediction: George Mason 80, East Carolina 64

Spread & Total Prediction for East Carolina vs. George Mason

Computer Predicted Spread: George Mason (-16.8)

George Mason (-16.8) Computer Predicted Total: 144.2

George Mason has put together a 2-1-0 record against the spread this season, while East Carolina is 2-3-0. The Patriots are 1-2-0 and the Pirates are 4-1-0 in terms of going over the point total.

East Carolina Performance Insights

The Pirates' +55 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 9.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 82 points per game (69th in college basketball) while giving up 72.8 per contest (222nd in college basketball).

East Carolina ranks 162nd in college basketball at 34 rebounds per game. That's 7.5 more than the 26.5 its opponents average.

East Carolina connects on 7.5 three-pointers per game (172nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.3. It shoots 33.6% from deep, and its opponents shoot 33.8%.

East Carolina has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 12 per game (177th in college basketball) while forcing 14.3 (74th in college basketball).

